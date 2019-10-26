Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Plateau Energy Metals in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Plateau Energy Metals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plateau Energy Metals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,694,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,740,482.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,390 shares of company stock valued at $31,115.

About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.