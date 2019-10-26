Planning Directions Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,351,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

