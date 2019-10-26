Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

