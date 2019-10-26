PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $93,374.00 and approximately $16,562.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.01483743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030117 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg . The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

