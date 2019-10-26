Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMerieux in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. BioMerieux has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

About BioMerieux

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

