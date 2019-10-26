Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.34, 227,820 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 663,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $843,000.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

