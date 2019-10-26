Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.29

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 241212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after buying an additional 8,309,709 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $59,424,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 438.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 146.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

