Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.51.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 13,136,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,001. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 271,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.