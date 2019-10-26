Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. 533,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,850.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,745,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,458 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 423,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

