Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of PLL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

