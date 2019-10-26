Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.45. 2,461,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

