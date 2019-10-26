Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $25,729.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,699.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $41,528,353. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,222. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

