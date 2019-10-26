Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 12,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.60. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.