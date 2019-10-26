Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 199.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 26,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $162.77. 622,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,860. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.03.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

