Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,743,000 after acquiring an additional 589,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $53.75. 9,060,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

