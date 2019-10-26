PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $136.64. 2,519,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

