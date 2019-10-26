PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

