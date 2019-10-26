Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. 15,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,304. The firm has a market cap of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.69. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $35,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,334 shares of company stock worth $1,061,069 over the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

