Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 3,127 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7,025.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 238,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $70.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

