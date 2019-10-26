Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 12,993 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $237,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $2,858,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NYSE:TGT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

