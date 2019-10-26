Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 10,262 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.