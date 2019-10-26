Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,496 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,015,000 after buying an additional 1,330,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,535,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after buying an additional 154,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,567,374 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

