Peerplays (PPY) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $136,278.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00008911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00202840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01438337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

