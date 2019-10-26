Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.65)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 959 ($12.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 902.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($12.97).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

