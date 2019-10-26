Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCB. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

MCB stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $342.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

