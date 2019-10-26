Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,598. The company has a market cap of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,556.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $54,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $443,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

