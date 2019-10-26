PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

PDLB stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.44.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

