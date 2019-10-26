PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Up 6.2%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.38, approximately 1,866,203 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,309,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 54,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,052,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

