PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 1,604,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,169. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $8,053,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PBF Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3,212.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

