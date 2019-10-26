PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

PAYS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 402,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,176. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. PaySign’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,206,000.00. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,077,652.80. Insiders sold a total of 454,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

