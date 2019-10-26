Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.06-3.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. 12,067,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. Paypal has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.75.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

