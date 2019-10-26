Particl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $86,001.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00012186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $86,001.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001043 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

