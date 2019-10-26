Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,103 shares of company stock worth $37,743,869. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Shares of MA opened at $270.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

