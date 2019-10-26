Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

