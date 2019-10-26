Pandacoin Trading Up 612.2% Over Last Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 612.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $561,808.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

