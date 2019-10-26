Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

NYSE PKG opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,241,000 after purchasing an additional 389,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $17,262,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

