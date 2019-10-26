Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPBI opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.