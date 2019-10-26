Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.