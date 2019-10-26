Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report $55.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $66.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $231.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $248.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.47 million, with estimates ranging from $189.93 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 101,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,925. The firm has a market cap of $230.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $120,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

