Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $67,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.43. 516,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.