Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million.

ORRF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $240.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $117,635.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.