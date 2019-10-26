OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,024. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.