Opus (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $130,614.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Opus has a market cap of $130,614.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Opus has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.01456442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

