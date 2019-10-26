Open Trading Network (OTN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $273.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $6,670.00 and $273.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

