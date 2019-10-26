OPCoinX Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (OPCX)

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded 48% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One OPCoinX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. OPCoinX has a market capitalization of $74,450.00 and $9.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OPCoinX has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00201627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01481520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OPCoinX

OPCoinX’s total supply is 162,381,968 coins. OPCoinX’s official website is overpoweredcoin.com . OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OPCoinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

