ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

