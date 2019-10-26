OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $37.03 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.