On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.02 Million

Analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post $113.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.57 million to $113.71 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $109.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $443.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $448.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.13 million, with estimates ranging from $455.40 million to $492.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.43%. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONDK. Morgan Stanley upgraded On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 266.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 1,236,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

