Omagine (OTCMKTS:OMAG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Omagine Inc (OTCMKTS:OMAG) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Omagine (OTCMKTS:OMAG)

Omagine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the entertainment, hospitality, and real-estate development opportunities primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company focuses on the design, development, and construction of mixed-use tourism and residential real-estate development projects.

