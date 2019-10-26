OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 3,774 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

